William R. Padgett
William R. Padgett

Lifelong Haddonfield resident - On July 23, 2020, age 83, lifelong Haddonfield resident, Beloved husband of Dolores (nee Bonatti); Loving father of Cathy Jost of Haddonfield, William "Bill", Jr. (Kerri) of Barrington, Debra Cohen (Andrew) of Mt. Laurel and Patricia Rizzi of Franklinville; Cherished grandfather of Megan, RJ, Jessica, Nicole, Bobbie, Ashlyn, Mark, Tessa, Calli and Korey; Treasured great grandfather of Abby, Harley, Damon, Landon, Kaci, Luna, Caleb & Cooper and Dear brother of Susan Morgan of NC.

Born and raised in Haddonfield, Bill graduated Haddonfield Memorial HS, Class of '55. He proudly served in the US Army. He had a long career at RCA/Lockheed Martin as a Draftsman. Bill enjoyed painting & playing cards.

Bill's family will receive friends on Saturday, July 25th, 10-10:45 AM, at Kain-Murphy Funeral Services, 15 West End Ave., Haddonfield, NJ; where his Service will follow at 11 AM. All are invited to his internment, Monday, July 27th, 9:30 AM, at Locustwood Cem., Rt. 70, Cherry Hill, NJ. Social distancing precautions will be followed and masks are required at all services. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in honor of Bill may be made to Shriners Hospitals for Children, Processing Center, PO Box 863765, Orlando, FL 32886 (https://www.shrinershospitalsforchildren.org/philadelphia)

Kain-Murphy Funeral Services 856-429-1945

www.Kain-Murphy.com




Published in Courier Post from Jul. 23 to Jul. 24, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Kain-Murphy Funeral Services
15 West End Avenue
Haddonfield, NJ 08033
856-429-1945
