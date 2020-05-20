PAULDING - Joann Lee Price, 77, Paulding, died Monday, May 18, 2020.
She was born December 31, 1942, in Defiance, daughter of the late Richard and Pauline (Michael) Myers. She was a member of VFW Post 587 Auxiliary and American Cancer Society.
She is survived by her son, Chris (Shalena) Price, Paulding; friend, Carl Myers, Paulding; son-in-law, Karl Hull, Antwerp; brother, James (Gail) Myers, Paulding; grandchildren, Kucera Hull and Spencer Price; and a great-grandson, Austin Price.
She also was preceded in death by a daughter, Lori Hull; and infant sister, Jenny Sue Myers.
Funeral services will be conducted at 11 a.m. Saturday, May 23, at Den Herder Funeral Home, Paulding. She will be laid to rest in Rochester Cemetery, Cecil. Visitation will be Saturday, May 23, from 10 a.m. until time of services at Den Herder Funeral Home. For those wishing to attend, we ask that you maintain social distancing and encourage responsible virus protection measures while offering the family support.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations to Paulding County Relay for Life. Friends and relatives are encouraged to share memories at www.denherderfh.com.
Published in The Crescent-News from May 20 to May 21, 2020.