John M. Lyczewski, age 63, of Crookston, MN, passed away on Thursday, November 19, 2020, at the Villa St. Vincent in Crookston, MN.
John was born on November 26, 1956, in Crookston, MN, the son of the late Henry and Rosalia (Gruhot) Lyczewski. He was a lifelong Crookston resident and well-known Crookston Pirates Hockey superfan. He was a fixture at their games until late in his life but was able to be brought to see them last February with many of his family and friends in attendance with him. In addition to hockey, John enjoyed trains and model trains, swimming, riding his bike, traveling, arm wrestling, helping construction workers, and especially getting his head rubbed. His family loved him deeply, as did the many whose lives he touched by his presence. He will be sorely missed.
John is survived by his siblings, Dot (Terry) Parnell, Toni Lyczewski, Sandy (Rob) Mayer, and Scott Lyczewski, as well as many nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents, Henry and Rose Lyczewski; 3 brothers, Joe, Henry, and Kevin Lyczewski; and niece, Leah Lyczewski, and many other relatives.
Due to the Covid-19 pandemic a memorial service celebration John's life will be held in the summer of 2021.
