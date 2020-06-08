Our beloved husband, father, brother, uncle, and friend climbed his last mountain, doing what he loved with his BFF, on January 15, 2020 in the Sawtooth Mountains.



Kirk Douglas Rongen, 50, of Jerome, Idaho was born in Crookston, Minnesota on September 22, 1969 to Chuck and LaVerne Rongen.



Kirk attended Crookston High School where he graduated in 1988. He played football at University of Minnesota Crookston and Moorhead State University where he received numerous awards for his athletic abilities, including being inducted into the Moorhead State University Athletic Hall of Fame. He later went back to his hometown to coach football at the University of Minnesota Crookston.



Kirk moved to Idaho in 1997 with his love, Ann-Pell Logue, where they were soon married and established their lives together. He began work in the lawn care industry and started Mountain View Spraying Service in 1999. He was proud of his business and his team, a true industry leader.



Kirk's biggest accomplishment are his three children: Kamp, 18, Sailor, 16, and Lake, 12. He was able to tote kids to and from activities, doctor's appointments, coach flag football, make dinner, do dishes, nap, and still have time for a beer with the guys or dinner with A-P. His time never lacked for his family or his friends. He was always present. It was such a gift.



Kirk had an affinity for the outdoors. He loved hunting, boating, snowmobiling, and spending time with his family and friends at his cabin. He was active in his church, Our Savior Lutheran, and enjoyed various roles that benefited others. Kirk was known for being selfless and always putting others first.



Kirk is survived by his wife Ann-Pell, and his three children, Kamp, Sailor, and Lake. He is also survived by his three brothers Barry (Connie), Dent, MN, Tom (Renee), Fertile, MN, Dan (Deb), Kimberly, ID, and one sister, Lisa (Lee), Fertile, MN, his in-laws: Don & Jane, Hudson, WI, Judy & Steve, Starbuck, MN, Kim & Jason, Hudson, WI, Chad & Danielle, Mooresville, NC, Laurie & Craig, Crookston, MN, Elizabeth, Madison, WI, Emilee & Clint, Madison,WI, along with many special cousins, nieces, nephews, and wonderful friends. He is preceded in death by his parents Chuck and LaVerne.



Kirk's Celebration of Life was held Monday, January 20, 2020 at Our Savior Lutheran Church in Twin Falls, Idaho. His Committal Service will take place at Little Norway Cemetery in Fertile, MN on June 12, 2020 at 2:00pm.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Our Savior Lutheran Church, 464 Carriage Lane North, Twin Falls, ID 83301 or Little Norway Church, 10802 423rd St SE, Fertile, MN 56540.



"Peace I leave with you; my peace I give to you. I do not give to you as the world gives."

-John 14:27

