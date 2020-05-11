Alice Cosgrove
1929 - 2020
Alice Cosgrove
Alice Cosgrove, age 90, beloved wife of the late William F. Cosgrove, died on Sunday, May 10, 2020, at Milford Health and Rehabilitation Center. Alice was born on May 25, 1929 in Brooklyn, NY, the daughter of the late Frederick and Hanne Ritz, and grew up in Woodside Queens. She was a Fairfield resident since her marriage in 1958. Alice was best known for her kind soul and wonderful cooking. Her family was the center of her world. Alice is survived by her loving children, Joan Cosgrove and her wife Amy of Ellington and Fairfield, CT; and William D. Cosgrove and his wife Elaine of Punta Gorda, FL; her grandchildren Colleen of Kent, OH, Nolan and William S. both of Newtown, CT as well as her nephew and godson Heinz C. Hilmer and his wife Claudia of Flushing, NY and many nieces and nephews. In addition to her husband, William, she was predeceased by her beloved sister and brother-in-law, Joan and Heinz K. Hilmer of Woodside, NY. The family would like to thank the employees of Milford Healthcare, both past and present, for the loving care shown to our mother. Due to social distancing requirements, services will be held at Spear Miller Funeral Home at a later date. Interment will be private in Oak Lawn cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made in Alice's memory to the charity of one's choice. To offer an online condolence, please visit us at www.spearfuneralhome.com. Jeg elsker dig. Tak for alt.



Published in Connecticut Post on May 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Service
Interment
Oak Lawn cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Spear-Miller Funeral Home
39 South Benson Road
Fairfield, CT 06824
(203) 259-0824
May 11, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this time.
The Staff of Spear-Miller Funeral Home
