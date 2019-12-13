Home

Calling hours
Sunday, Dec. 15, 2019
2:00 PM - 5:00 PM
CODY-WHITE FUNERAL HOME
107 Broad St
Milford, CT
Mass of Christian Burial
Monday, Dec. 16, 2019
9:00 AM
Saint Mary Church (Precious Blood Parish)
70 Gulf St
Milford, CT
1933 - 2019
Angela McCann Obituary
Angela June McCann
Angela June McCann, 86, of Milford, beloved wife of 59 years to John McCann, passed away peacefully on December 12, 2019. Born on June 6, 1933 in Waterbury, she was the daughter of the late Joseph and Gioconda Lombard. Angela graduated from Waterbury Catholic High School where she placed 12th in the Olympic Swimming trials. She then graduated from Trinity College, Washington, DC. She obtained her Master's Degree from Fairfield University and her Bachelor's Degree in Nursing from Cornell University. As an RN, Angela worked in public health nursing in Westchester, NY and in Watertown, CT. She also worked in the Labor and Delivery Unit at Yale New Haven Hospital and in the operating room in Milford Hospital. Angela taught chemistry at Milford High, Foran High and Milford Academy starting in 1966-1984. She was the founder and head coach of the Milford Swim Club, which soon became the Aqua Jets Swim Club in 1984, which provided swimming opportunities for swimmers aged 4-25. Her family donated funds to The Milford Academy for the construction of the McCann Natatorium in 1986. During her coaching career she had swimmers qualifying for Swimming Nationals and Olympic Trials. Along with her loving husband, Angela is survived by her children, John J. McCann and Lauren D. McCann; grandchildren, Sean Hirst, Margaret McCann, and Elise McCann; sister, Marie (John) McGraw; and many extended family and friends. She was predeceased by her brothers, Anthony, Joseph, and Francis Lombard. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Monday, December 16, 2019, at 9 a.m. at Saint Mary Church (Precious Blood Parish), 70 Gulf St., Milford (MEET DIRECTLY AT CHURCH). Interment will follow at Saint Mary Cemetery, Buckingham Ave., Milford. Friends and family may call from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. on Sunday, December 15, 2019 at the CODY-WHITE FUNERAL HOME, 107 Broad St., Milford, CT 06460. To leave online condolences, please visit our website at www.codywhitefuneralservice.com.
Published in Connecticut Post on Dec. 14, 2019
Remember
