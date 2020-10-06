Ann and Robin Gulas
Ann Vnenchak Gulas, age 97, of Bridgeport, loving wife of the late George Gulas and their daughter Robin Ann Gulas age 60 of Bridgeport passed away this year due to underlying conditions. Ann passed away on April 17, 2020 and Robin passed on March 23, 2020.
A Memorial Services for Ann and her daughter Robin will be held jointly on Thursday, October 8, 2020 at 11 a.m. in St. Andrew Church, Bridgeport followed by interment in St. John Cemetery, Monroe. The Commerce Hill Funeral Home, 4798 Main St., Bridgeport has been entrusted with the services. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Dove Hospice House, 292 Stoner Avenue, Westminster, MD 21157 in memory of Ann and Robin Gulas. For full obituary's, online condolences and directions visit us at commercehillfh.com