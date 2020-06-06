Ann Marie Orloff
Ann Marie Orloff, age 69, of Bridgeport, died Wednesday June 3, 2020 at the Bridgeport Hospital. Ann Marie was born in Bridgeport the daughter of the late Jacob and Alice Orloff, she was a retired employee for the Goodwill Industries. She is survived by her brother Stanley F. Kissel, of Bridgeport. Due to the social distancing all services will be private in Lakeview Cemetery in Bridgeport. To light a candle or leave a condolence on line go to www.larsonfh.com
Published in Connecticut Post on Jun. 6, 2020.