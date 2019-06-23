Archie Misakian

Archie Misakian, 97, passed away peacefully on June 22 at Jewish Senior Services in Bridgeport, Connecticut. He was a resident of Trumbull for 46 years. Archie was born on March 5, 1922 to the late Eleazar (Yeghiazar) and Apesag Misakian in Whitinsville, Massachusetts, where he resided the first 51 years of his life.

Archie graduated from Northbridge High School, in Whitinsville, in 1940. Like so many of his "greatest" generation, he enlisted during World War II, serving in the U.S. Navy in the Pacific on the USS Goshen as a motor machinist. Upon his discharge, he resumed his career at the Whitin Machine Works in Whitinsville and in 1955 married his beloved wife of 42 years, Helen Altoonian, who predeceased him in 1997. As Whitin Machine Works' Plant Manager when it was acquired by White Consolidated Industries of Cleveland, Ohio, Archie was recruited to guide the merger of WCI's acquired manufacturing operations throughout the U.S. into the growing corporation. Ultimately WCI asked Archie to relocate and assume the position as Vice President of Manufacturing at the Bullard Company of Bridgeport in 1973. He retired from WCI in 1987 after over 45 years of corporate service.

Archie was an active member of the Armenian Church of the Holy Ascension in Trumbull and previously served on its parish council, including a term as chairman. He was an avid golfer, loved to hunt and fish in his youth, and was a fan of the UConn Women's Huskies, Boston Red Sox and New England Patriots. Archie was also a longtime active member of the Trumbull Senior Center.

In addition to his late wife, Archie was predeceased by his brothers and sisters in Massachusetts and New Hampshire: Misak, Armenouhi, Nevart, Harootiun, Azad and Peter, as well as his brother-in-law Thomas and sister-in-law Mary.

He is survived by daughters, Lisa of Stamford and Karen of Sandy Hook and by his son and daughter-in-law, Eliot and Lisa of Seymour, as well as his five grandchildren, James and fiancé A.J., Sarah and husband J.R., Ashley, Anthony, and Eliot Jr., his godchild Linda and her husband Magdy, and many beloved nieces and nephews and dear friends.

Funeral services will be held at the Armenian Church of the Holy Ascension in Trumbull, 1460 Huntington Turnpike in Trumbull at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, June 27. Family and friends will be received on Wednesday, June 26, from 5 to 7 p.m. at Cyril F. Mullins Funeral Home, 399 White Plains Road, Trumbull, at 7 p.m., a traditional Armenian wake service will be officiated by Reverend Father Untzag Nalbandian. Burial will be at Pine Grove Cemetery in Whitinsville, Massachusetts, on Friday, June 28 at 11:30 a.m.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to the Armenian Church of the Holy Ascension in Trumbull or Soorp Asdvadzadzin Armenian Church of Whitinsville. The family would like to thank the staff at Spring Meadows of Trumbull and Jewish Senior Services of Bridgeport for the wonderful and sensitive care provided to Archie in his final years. To leave an online condolence, please visit mullinsfh.com. Published in Connecticut Post on June 24, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary