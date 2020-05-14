Chester G. Istvan
Chester George Istvan, age 84 of Bridgeport, beloved husband of the late Rita Christine Istvan (Roskowski), entered into eternal rest on Wednesday, May 13, 2020. Chester was born in Edwardsville, PA on January 11, 1936 to the late George and Valerie Kowalczyk Istvan. Chester was raised in Bridgeport and graduated from Warren Harding High School. After graduating high school, Chester joined the National Guard and served up until 1962 attaining the rank of Corporal. He was employed as a postal worker for nearly 40 years, and he also worked part-time as a manager for the Candlelight-Pix Twin Drive-In Theatre in Bridgeport until it closed in the 1980s. After he retired, he worked part time for several more years for the Ziesler & Ziesler Law Firm as an administrative assistant. He was also a member of the Knights of Columbus in Stratford. Chester enjoyed bowling in the league, earning many trophies. He loved fishing and he was an avid fan of the UCONN girls' basketball team, and he traveled all around the country to see their games.
Survivors include his daughter Christine and her husband Mike Arnold, his son Michael Istvan, and six grandchildren: Kelly, Kenneth, Michael, Kevin, Jennifer, and Susan.
Due to the current situation and social gathering restrictions, all funeral services will be private with interment to take place at Gate of Heaven Cemetery in Trumbull with a Memorial Mass at a later date in St. Michael the Archangel Church, Bridgeport. The Commerce Hill Radozycki Funeral Home, 4798 Main St., Bridgeport has been entrusted with the services. For online condolences and memorial tributes, visit us at commercehillfh.com.
Published in Connecticut Post on May 14, 2020.