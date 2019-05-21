Constance Sarno Stritch

Constance Sarno Stritch, age 72, beloved wife of Andrew Stritch of Bridgeport, passed away peacefully at St. Vincent's Medical Center on Monday, May 20, 2019 with her family by her side. Born on October 25, 1946 in Ardenza, Livorno, Italy, she was a daughter of the late William and Giovanna Coppola Sarno and was a longtime resident of Bridgeport. Connie was a graduate of Brien McMahon High School in Norwalk and before her retirement she worked as a research clerk at Peoples Bank for over 21 years. In addition to her beloved husband Andrew of 38 years, she is survived by her loving daughter, Stacey Vanmatre and her fiancé, Jacqueline Amesquita, two stepsons, Robert A. Stritch and Daniel J. Stritch, a brother, Salvatore Sarno and his wife Rosalie, a sister-in-law, Mary Anne Fitzgerald, and her cherished dogs, Murphy and Mia, as well as several loving nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by an infant son, William Stritch. Friends are invited to meet directly in St. Matthew Church, 216 Scribner Avenue, Norwalk, on Friday, May 24, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. for a Mass of Christian Burial. Interment will follow at St. John's Cemetery, Norwalk. Family and friends may attend the visitation on Thursday from 4:00 to 7:00 p.m. at The Abriola Parkview Funeral Home, 419 White Plains Road, Trumbull. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made the , 5 Brookside Dr., Wallingford, CT 06492. Published in Connecticut Post on May 21, 2019