Diane Rodono, 69, of Milford, beloved wife of 44 years to Anthony Rodono, passed away on March 18, 2019. Born on January 30, 1950 in Hicksville, Long Island, she was the daughter of the late Joseph and Helen Meyer. Diane loved sailing and being on the water. She was a wonderful cook, creating delicious meals that she and her husband, Anthony would enjoy together. In her spare time you could often find her with a book in her hand or spending time with Anthony, adoring the scenery from their window. Diane was close with her family, especially her sister, Lois, often taking shopping trips together. Her presence will be missed but never forgotten. Along with her husband, Diane is survived by her stepson, Anthony Rodono; siblings, Lois (Joe) Slebodnik and Tim (Joanne) Meyer; sister-in-law, Angela (Charlie) Nunziata; nephew and niece, Chuck (Joyce) Nunziata and Laura (Walter) Monk; beloved dog, Annie; and many cherished friends. Friends and family may call from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Thursday, March 21, 2019 at the CODY-WHITE FUNERAL HOME, 107 Broad St., Milford, CT 06460. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Friday, March 22, 2019, at 10 a.m. at Saint Mary Church (Precious Blood Parish), 70 Gulf St., Milford (MEET DIRECTLY AT CHURCH). Interment will follow at Saint Mary Cemetery, Buckingham Ave., Milford. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the at . To leave online condolences, please visit our website at www.codywhitefuneralservice.com. Published in Connecticut Post on Mar. 20, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary