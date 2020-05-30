Donald R. Schuler Sr.
It is with a heavy heart that we must announce the passing of Donald R. Schuler Sr. (84) on May 29, 2020, at Bridgeport Hospital.
Well-loved by his family and community, Don lived and worked in Stratford for the majority of his life. He graduated from Stratford High School, owned and operated Don's Arco Service Station until the late 1970s, and worked in real estate until his retirement.
Don's passion in life was the family that he built with his wife of 63 years, Rose (Betty) Aronson Schuler. His steadfast and gentle hands were always at the ready for his children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, and nephews. He radiated love, kindness, and goodness and was a beloved role-model to his family. He was known as the "Jiminy Cricket" to those he loved.
In addition to being a car enthusiast, Don was an avid Red Sox fan. He enjoyed working in his award-winning flower garden and bird watching. He is also well known for his beautiful bird and decoy carvings that he often displayed at the Great Stratford Bird Festival, of which he was an original committee member and active participant. For 53 years, Don was a proud member of Saint John's Lodge #8. He also was a past member of the Stratford Civitan Club.
Don will forever be remembered for his patience, kindness, generosity, compassion, integrity, and understanding. He loved to joke, share his knowledge and skills, and sing. He had a smile that could light up a room, and his laughter was quite contagious.
In addition to his beloved wife, Betty, he is survived by his daughter Karen Schuler Rodia and her husband, Thomas; his son Donald Schuler Jr. and his wife, Patricia; grandchildren Nicholas (Justyna) Rodia, Shannon (Douglas) Hurley, April (Konrad) Winkowski, Jennifer (Beverd) King, and Christie, Amanda (fiance Kyle Grandmont), and Robert Schuler; great-grandchildren Tom, Jacob, Isabella, and Savannah Rodia; Gregory Hurley; and Aiden and Emmy Winkowski; his sister Barbara Lappell; and several nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his parents Ethel Olson Cook and George H. Schuler, his sister Marie Comescu, and his brother-in-law Roger McNeil.
Pop: Your wings were ready, but our hearts were not. You will be forever loved and missed.
Due to the pandemic, a life celebration of Don will be announced at a later date. In lieu of flowers, those desiring can make a donation in memory of Don to Stratford EMS, 2712 Main Street, Stratford, CT 06615.
The Adzima Funeral Home - Stratford has been entrusted with the funeral arrangements. For more information or to make an online condolence, please visit www.adzimafuneralhome.com
Published in Connecticut Post on May 30, 2020.