Doris Marie (Marsden) Held
1922 - 2020
Doris Marie Marsden Held
Doris Marie Marsden Held passed away on April 9 at her home in Monroe, CT, at the age of 97. Born on October 11, 1922, in Bridgeport to the late John and Mary Daley Marsden, she was a lifelong resident of the area. She was the matriarch of a large family and leaves many who mourn her passing and celebrate her full life. Doris graduated from Bassick High School (class of 1940). She married Bruno E. Held in 1950. She worked at Remington Rand in both Bridgeport and New York City, and also at General Electric, The Fairfield Historical Society, and at Handy & Harman, from which she retired in 1988.
Doris was predeceased by her husband of 40 years, Bruno E. Held; two sisters, Jean Gerry and Lois Sanford; and by her beloved daughter-in-law, Cindy Held. She is survived by her daughter, Noreen Tompkins (Ralph) and son, Gregory B. Held; six grandchildren: Brett Tompkins (Heather), Alissa Tompkins (Alex Epshteyn), Juliann Rush (Sam), Brandon Held (Suzanne), Luke Tompkins (Julia) and Michael Held; and by her three precious great-grandchildren: Elsie Rush, Ayden Epshteyn, and a second great-granddaughter due later this summer.
Donations can be made in her memory to The Susan Fund at: www.thesusanfund.org or mailed to The Susan Fund, Inc., 8 Hilly Field Lane, Westport, CT 06880-2916.
Her memorial service will be held at a future date when churches reopen. Please see the Spadaccino & Leo P. Gallagher & Son Funeral Home website for full obituary.

Published in Connecticut Post on May 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Memorial service
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

May 9, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
The Staff of Spadaccino Funeral Home
