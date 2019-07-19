Connecticut Post Obituaries
|
Riverview Funeral Home
390 River Road
Shelton, CT 06484
203-924-6800
Evelyn H. Steinis

Evelyn H. Steinis Obituary
Evelyn H. Steinis
Evelyn H. Steinis, 78, passed away in Melbourne, Florida on June 23, 2019 following a brief illness. She was born in Bennington, Vermont to the late Maynard and Gertrude Colvin Hedding and was adopted by the late David and Esther Stimets Hedding. She graduated from Braintree-Randolph Union High School and continued her studies at Johnson State College and Southern Connecticut State University. She worked in the Wilmington, Vermont, Danbury, Connecticut and Newtown, Connecticut school systems. She married the love of her life, Richard E. Steinis on April 13, 1969. Together, they raised their daughters Dawn Blakeman (Ray Gelinas, Jr.) and Lynda Dio (John Dio). They have four grandchildren; Richard Blakeman, Jr., Heather L. Blakeman, Shawn P. Blakeman and Jaxon V. Dio. They also have four, soon to be five, great-grandchildren; Devon Nowakowski, Nyla Campaniolo, Aidan Campaniolo and Shawn R. Blakeman. She was an active member of the Huntington Congregational Church and enjoyed fellowship with the Riviera United Church of Christ, as well. She cherished her friends and neighbors of both communities.
She was predeceased by her parents Maynard and Gertrude Hedding, David and Esther Hedding; and her siblings Earl and Edna Hedding. She was followed into eternal rest by her sister Elain Dalton and her husband Richard E. Steinis. She was greatly loved and will be greatly missed by everyone who knew her. Friends may call on Tuesday from 9:00 - 11:00 a.m. at the Huntington Congregational Church, 19 Church St., Shelton. Her funeral service will follow at 11:00 a.m. Burial will be at Lawn Cemetery. Friends may leave condolences at www.riverviewfh.com.
Published in Connecticut Post on July 21, 2019
