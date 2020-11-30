Faith Wiesenfeld
Faith Wiesenfeld, age 86 of Fairfield, passed away on November 29, 2020 at The Carolton Chronic & Convalescent Hospital, Fairfield, CT. Faith was born in Brooklyn, NY to the late Max and Celia Heller. Faith was a devoted mother and housewife who raised three sons in Fairfield, CT. She enjoyed close family relationships and was an outstanding storyteller who remembered events in people's lives and related to them with empathy and humor. She cooked great spaghetti and meat balls and took a great interest in celebrities and their adventurous lives and lived vicariously through them. She was compassionate to those who suffered from illness or heartbreak and people opened up to her non-judgmental approach and lack of prejudice and her acceptance of people on their own terms. She was honest to a fault and never lost her childish innocence that most people were inherently good.
Survivors include her husband, Sy plus three sons, David, Steven and Daniel and three beautiful granddaughters, Rachel, Sara and Jessica. As the youngest of four siblings she is survived by an older brother Irv.
Services will take place at the Rodeph Sholom Cemetery on Kings Highway on Tuesday, December 1st at 1:00 p.m. All attendees must wear a mask and maintain social distancing. A live stream service is available at www.greensfuneralhome.com
. Shiva services will be held at the home of Sy Wiesenfeld in private due to the pandemic.