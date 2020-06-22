We send our condolences on the loss of Frank. He had a good long life, and for many years he had the cleanest driveway on Breakwater Drive. All our best to Rose and the family.
Lucinda, Bruce, Lily, Graham & Robin
Frank Fiermonte
Frank Fiermonte,94, died Tuesday, June 2, 2020 at The Pathways Hospice Care Center in Loveland, Colorado.
He leaves his wife of 72 years, Rose (Grosso) Fiermonte; his son, Francis Raphael Fiermonte of Oceanside, California; his daughter, Jeanne Morris of San Marcos, California; and his daughter, Denise Pozvek of Ft. Collins, Colorado
Born on tax-day 1926 in Mt. Vernon, New York, Frank went to touch the green, green grass of home on June 2, 2020. He proudly served in WWII in the Army under General Patton and was always ready to tell a story about his time in the tank in Germany. Upon retirement, after many years in southern Connecticut, he called Ft. Collins, Colorado home. Frank loved classic movies, vintage cars, listening to music, and a good Italian meal.
There were many times when he was grumpy, yet just as much of the time he was a funny, loving and great father to his children. He knew the answers to almost every question when asked. He not only taught his kids how to be good and honest people, he taught them about life, things you don't learn in a textbook and encouraged them to pursue their goals however unorthodox they were, he believed in them when others didn't. He wiped away many tears, got angry when his children were mistreated and showed his love with many caring actions. He set an example of how a man loves his wife and family through devotion. He shared so many moments of joy, love and laughter.
Frank always found peace and solace while tending to the lawn, shrubs and trees on his property. He prized himself on owning older automobiles and maintaining them in an impeccable condition. He enjoyed the Colorado landscape and scenery and was fond of visiting the Estes park area. He enjoyed hearing about the travels of his children and always smiled during their visits. The stories and vignettes he shared about his early life and especially his World War Two experiences often drew the attention of the listener. Though his physical presence will be missed, his memory will live on.
The family would like to express sincere gratitude to Pathways Hospice, who provided compassionate care. Please visit www.VesseyFuneralService.com to leave condolences or memories of Frank.
Published in Connecticut Post on Jun. 22, 2020.