Gregory R. Martire
Gregory R. Martire, age 97, of Fairfield, beloved husband of the late Margaret Martire, passed away peacefully Tuesday, August 11, 2020. Born in Longobardia, Italy, the son of the late Francesco and Giovanna Martire, he immigrated to the United States in 1937 onboard the SS Rex. Greg proudly served in the U.S. Army Special Operations Division during World War II in Europe. He became a U.S. citizen in 1946. Following the War he served as a police officer in the Bronx, NY. After leaving the police force, he worked in the Garment District in New York where he met his future bride, Margaret. Greg would later work for many years for the Prudential Insurance Company in Florida and California. He moved to Connecticut in 1974 and co-founded Airport Transportation of Connecticut. He would later return to working in the garment business in Waterbury. Greg was an active parishioner at St. Thomas Aquinas Church since moving to Fairfield in 1974. He ushered for over 40 years, and worked as a part-time custodian for the school later in his life. He was a member of the Senior Bowling League at Nutmeg Lanes, the Monroe Rod & Gun Club, Fairfield County Fish & Game club, Fairfield Senior Center and the Disabled American Veterans. Greg loved spending time outdoors and remaining busy. He will be dearly missed by his two children, Joanne Parrella and her husband, Barry of Fairfield and Angelo Martire of Seymour; four grandchildren, Gregory Parrella, Angela Kaestner, Michael and Nico Martire; five great-grandchildren, London, Peyton, Cameron, Phoenix and Harper; nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by a brother and a sister. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Saturday, August 15, 2020 at 10:30 a.m. at St. Thomas Aquinas Church, 1719 Post Road, Fairfield. Interment with military honors will be private. The family will receive friends Saturday from 10:00 a.m. until the time of the Mass at the Church. Face masks will be required. In lieu of flowers, friends may consider a donation in Greg's memory to the CT Hospice, 100 Double Beach Road, Branford, CT 06405. For information or to offer an online condolence, please visit www.SpearFuneralHome.com