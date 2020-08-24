Jacqueline Musante

Jacqueline Whitehead
Musante
Jacqueline Whitehead Musante, 94, of Easton CT, passed away peacefully on August 22, from congestive heart failure after a brief illness. Born in New York City on June 30, 1926, she grew up in Milford, CT where Jackie was the middle of 5 children. She graduated from Milford High School and worked at the Dictaphone Corporation.
In 1948, she married Edward J. Musante. They built and operated the Meadowside Market in Milford for many years. They raised their 7 children in Bridgeport.
Throughout her career, Jackie was a trailblazer and role model for women, serving in leadership roles in the Catholic Church, first as a volunteer at St. Augustine Cathedral Parish, Bridgeport, where she served as the Diocese's first female lector and Eucharistic minister, and founded the first Diocesan faith formation program for special needs children. She worked as one of the area's first lay Pastoral Associates in 1974, joining Our Lady of Good Counsel Parish, Bridgeport, and worked throughout the Diocese as a Master Catechist, training hundreds of teachers over a 30-year period. In the mid 1980s she took the position as Pastoral Associate at Notre Dame Church in Easton. She found special joy in visiting hospitals, ministering to the sick, became a certified spiritual director, led scripture study groups, offered spiritual counseling, spoke extensively at adult faith formation conferences, and represented the Diocese on many commissions, including the 2013-14 Diocesan Synod. She led pilgrimages to the Holy Land and spearheaded fundraising programs for an impoverished parish in San Salvador. She was the first woman to serve on the Anglican/Roman Catholic Dialog which brought closer together the Episcopal and Catholic churches in Fairfield County. Her work with Centesimus Annus Pro Pontifice (CAPP), a foundation established by Pope John Paul II, promoted Catholic social doctrine and brought her to Rome for meetings with world representatives.
In 1991, for her untiring service, Pope John Paul II awarded Jackie the Pro Ecclesia et Pontifice cross, the highest honor conferred on lay persons for distinguished service to the Catholic Church.
Jackie was predeceased by her parents, Fred and Ella Whitehead, husband Ed, brother Fred Whitehead, Jr, sisters Dorothy Andera, Eileen Burns, and Joan Thorndike and grandson Ryan Saba.
Among those left to cherish her memory are her 7 children and their spouses, Kathleen Musante (Bob Hoover) of Pittsburgh, Susan Musante, Edward J. Musante (Janice Musante), of Shelton, CT, Andrea Parker (David Parker) of Huber Heights, OH, Ellen Musante of Fairfax, VA, Michael Musante (Lori Czechowicz Musante) of Wallingford, CT, and Jacqueline Musante Feldman (Adam Feldman) of San Pedro, Belize. Jackie also leaves 9 grandchildren, 6 great-grandchildren, numerous nieces/nephews, family and friends.
Friends and family will gather for a Mass of Christian Burial at Our Lady of the Assumption Catholic Church, 545 Stratfield Rd., Fairfield at 10 a.m., Wednesday, August 26. Due to pandemic restrictions only a limited number of people will be allowed in the church.
A graveside committal at Gate of Heaven Cemetery, 1056 Daniels Farm Road, Trumbull will immediately follow the mass. If you plan to attend the committal only please arrive by 11:30 a.m.
In lieu of flowers, the family has set up a fund to endow a speaker series at Sacred Heart University. Please visit the Larson Funeral Home website www.larsonfh.com
for further information on donations to this project as well as a more detailed remembrance of Jackie's life.