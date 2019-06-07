John David Champagney

Jan 25, 1969 - June 6, 2019

John David Champagney, age 50, of Stratford, passed away Thursday, June 6, 2019 in Bridgeport Hospital. John was born January 25, 1969 in Holyoke, Massachusetts, son of the late Roy and (Rita Connell) Champagney and had been a lifelong area resident. John was a nursing home administrator and a real estate agent. He was a 1987 graduate of Saint Joseph's High School and a 1991 graduate of UCONN. He enjoyed fast cars, motorcycles, good movies and music, was an avid Dallas Cowboy fan and loved the ocean. Survivors include his daughter, Alyssa Champagney, Alyssa's mother, Andrea Knazik; his sister, Janet Wider; his longtime companion, Lauren De Pietro; three aunts, Jean Gardecki and her husband Jerry, Margaret Reynolds and Ruth Holt; one uncle Charles Wargo; two nephews, David and Jeffrey Wider; and many other friends and cousins, especially Dave Cleary and Stephen Reynolds. Friends are invited to attend a Funeral Mass of Christian Burial on Monday, June 10, 2019 at 11:30 am by meeting directly in Saint Mark Church 500 Wigwam Lane, Stratford. Interment will be private. Calling hours will be Sunday from 2:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. in the William R. McDonald Funeral Home, 2591 Main St., Stratford. In lieu of flowers, donations in his memory may be made to his daughter's education fund: https://chetegift.ebilling.com, along with your unique eGift code: CTakPA6. For additional information or to share an online condolence, please visit www.wrmcdonaldfuneralhome.com. Published in Connecticut Post on June 7, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary