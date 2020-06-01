John (Sean) Philip Coughlin

John (Sean) Philip Coughlin, born June 23, 1945 peacefully entered eternal life on April 21, 2020, in Denver, Colorado. John had been resident at a nursing home for the past few years but ultimately succumbed to the coronavirus. He was a graduate of Fairfield Prep, Boston College and received an MS in Astrophysics from University of Maryland. He went west as a young man and worked for the U.S. Department of the Interior, Bureau of Mines, in Idaho and Colorado developing and implementing an earthquake warning system for miners. He later earned a degree in Electrical Engineering. John was the son of immigrant parents Maurice and Mary Coughlin and he too was immigrant status before receiving citizenship. He was very much a family oriented man and took great pride and joy in his children Christopher, Sarah and Kaylah. He is also survived by his supportive former spouse Lucinda Erickson, mother of his children, sibling brothers Michael, Christopher and Matthew (Chrissie) his sisters Catherine Sinnott (Patrick) and Moira Hambleton (David) and many cherished nieces and nephews. Burial services will be private at the convenience of the family.



