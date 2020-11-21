John J. Mate
John J. Mate, age 90, of Fairfield, beloved husband of the late Jean M. Mate, passed away peacefully, Saturday, November 21, 2020 at the West Haven's Veteran's Hospital. Born in Bridgeport, the son of the late John S. and Jennie (Beres) Mate, he had been a Fairfield resident since 1957. A graduate of Bullard Havens Technical School, John served in the United States Navy during the Korean War as an Aviation Machinist's Mate 2nd Class. Mr. Mate was employed as a High Speed Automation Engineer for many local manufacturing companies including Burndy, Bic Pen, The Bodine Company and Emsar. He was a member of Fidelity-St. John's Lodge #3 A.F. & A.M. in Fairfield. John loved spending time with his family who will miss him dearly. He is survived by three beloved sons, Gary T. Mate of Fairfield, Gerald P. Mate and his wife Carolyn of Trumbull and Glenn E. Mate, Sr. of Monroe; six adored grandchildren, Glenn E. Mate, Jr., Geoffrey A. Mate, Jacqueline Mate, Olivia Mate, Genna Mate and Christopher Mate, and several nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by a brother, Alex Mate and a sister, Janet Palestak. John's family will greet friends in a walk-through visitation on Friday, November 27, 2020 from 4:00pm-7:00pm at the Spear-Miller Funeral Home, 39 South Benson Road, Fairfield. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Saturday, November 28, 2020 at 10:00am at Holy Family Church, 700 Old Stratfield Road, Fairfield. Due to current conditions and guidelines, friends attending the Mass must contact Holy Family Church at (203) 336-1835 to reserve a seat. Interment will follow the Mass at Lawncroft Cemetery, 1740 Black Rock Tpke., Fairfield. For more information or to sign an online register, please visit www.SpearFuneralHome.com