Jose Dos Santos Jorge
Jose Dos Santos Jorge, age 61, of Bridgeport, beloved husband of Maria Diolinda Vaz Jorge, passed away peacefully on Thursday, September 3, 2020 with his loving family by his side. Born in Ardaos, Portugal on March 17, 1959, he was a son of Augusto Jorge of Ardaos, Portugal and the late Juliana Dos Santos Jorge. Jose immigrated to the United States in 1974 and resided in Bridgeport, CT with his parents. He married the love of his life Diolinda in 1990 and began his family. He was a member of the Laborer's Union Local 146 for 31 years and worked for several construction companies; lastly working at Burns Construction. A proud member of the Vasco da Gama Portuguese Club; Jose enjoyed many fun times at the club playing cards with his friends and watching his all-time favorite soccer team, S.L. Benfica. But above all these things, he treasured his time with family especially with his grandson Noah. His happiest moments were the days his sons were born, and then while fighting a hard battle, he still managed to dedicate all his time with his grandson and make as many memories as possible, he loved him very much. He taught important family values, was a dedicated husband, father and family man and provided a lifetime of love and memories. He will forever live in the hearts of his family and those who loved him dearly. His children will live everyday continuing his legacy. In addition to his wife Diolinda and his father Augusto, survivors include his two loving sons, Jose Jorge Jr. and his wife Shanelle Davila and Nuno Jorge of Bridgeport, a cherished and adored grandson Noah, two sisters, Isabel Dos Santos and her husband Domingos of Bridgeport, and Maria Rosa Jorge and her husband Artur Jorge of Shelton, his father and mother-in-law, Amandio and Florinda Vaz, as well as several nieces, nephews, and great-nieces and nephews.
A walk-through visitation will take place on Tuesday, September 8, 2020 from 4-7 p.m. at the Abriola Parkview Funeral Home, 419 White Plains Road, Trumbull. Visitors are asked to wear masks and social distance as they walk through, pay their respects, and exit without lingering to ensure all guests can come through the building. All other services are private for the immediate family. To leave an online condolence, please visit www.abriola.com
.