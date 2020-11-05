Kathleen P. Provencher
Kathleen P. Provencher, 101, of Milford, formerly of Bridgeport, beloved wife of the late Raymond P. Provencher, passed away peacefully on October 30, 2020 in her home. Born on September 6, 1919 in Bridgeport she was the daughter of the late William and Catherine (Somski) Luciano.
After graduation from Harding High School, Kay worked various jobs in Bridgeport. After WWII, she met her husband, Raymond, and they were married in 1950. Kay began a career in banking, working as a customer service representative for Connecticut National Bank, primarily in Fairfield. She was an active parishioner at Saint Ann Church in Black Rock. Upon her retirement, Kay moved to Milford where she spent the last 35 years of her life. She was a volunteer at Milford Hospital until the age of 90 and volunteered as a school crossing guard with the Milford Police Department. Kay was a huge fan of Frank Sinatra, who she saw perform live at the New Haven Coliseum and she was known to belt out the song New York, New York without any provocation. Always one to be laughing and smiling, or lend an ear, she will be missed by all who knew her.
Kay is survived by her son, David R. Provencher and his wife, Nancy; her grandchildren, Bryan D. Provencher, and Katie Provencher Morrisroe and her husband, Patrick; and by her great-grandson, Brian Austin Morrisroe. In addition to her husband, Raymond, Kay was predeceased by her siblings, William Luciano, Michael Luciano, and Maryann Petkevich.
Family and friends may call on Tuesday, November 10, 2020 from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. at the CODY-WHITE FUNERAL HOME, 107 N. Broad St., Milford, CT 06460. Burial will be private. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to a charity of choice
. Social distancing and masks will be required. To leave online condolences, please visit our website at www.codywhitefuneralservice.com
.