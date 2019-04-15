Kyle Lynn Ushka

Kyle Lynn Ushka, age 52, passed away unexpectedly on Tuesday, April 2, 2019 at her home in Southbury, CT.

Kyle was born in Bridgeport CT on August 14,1966 and raised in Monroe, CT. Kyle is survived by her husband Mike Ushka, son Michael Ushka and daughter Rachael Ushka. She is predeceased by her mother Candace Callan and survived by her father William Callan, sister Corley Callan Fleming, nieces Callan and Molly and numerous cousins, aunts and uncles and her beloved snow dogs.

Kyle graduated from Connecticut Business Institute. Kyle had a lifetime career in the accounting field. Kyle married her High School sweetheart, Mike and went on to raise her pride and joy Michael and Rachael. Kyle's children were the most important part of her life and she dauntlessly supported them through all school activities and never missed any of their sporting events.

Her love for her husband Mike was endless, having met 39 years ago, she never left his side or failed to support him. Kyle's infectious and sometimes mischievous laugh warmed hearts with a glow that filled the room. She had a heart of gold and was kind to all she met. Her pleasures were simple and earthly, she loved red roses, her wood stove fires, gardening and landscaping projects.

She will be deeply missed by her friends, family and all who knew her. May she guide those she left behind with her loving spirit.

A Christian funeral mass will take place at St. Jude's Church on 4/25/2019 at 11:00 a.m., 707 Monroe Turnpike, Monroe Ct. 06468. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to defray funeral expenses online at http:// www.munsonlovetrefuneralhome.com Or mailed to Mike Ushka, P. O. Box 883 1 Washington Ave Woodbury Ct. 06798-0883. Published in Connecticut Post on Apr. 15, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary