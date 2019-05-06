Lillian Duda

Lillian (Ring) Duda, age 98, of the Lordship section of Stratford, passed away on Monday, May 6, 2019 in Bridgeport Hospital. She was born on September 24, 1920 to the late Peter and Catherine (Orleman) Ring.

Lillian graduated from Harding High School. She married her late husband, William H. Duda, Sr., on July 1, 1946, and they were one of the first couples to be married in Our Lady of Peace Church. She was a lifelong parishioner of the church and a member of the Our Lady of Peace Ivy League. Lillian retired as a secretary at Avco Lycoming. She enjoyed traveling to Florida in her retirement with her husband.

Lillian is survived by her son, William "Bill" Duda, of Stratford; her daughters, Mary Ellen Duda, of Stratford, and Peggy Spiers and husband, Don, of Columbia, MO; her grandchildren, Rebecca Johnson and husband, Dave, Julia Spiers, and Meredith Spiers; and great-grandchildren Ryan and Evan Johnson.

In addition to her husband, Lillian was predeceased by her daughter-in-law, Marlene Duda; her great-grandson, Sean Johnson; and all her siblings, of whom she was the youngest, including 3 brothers and 3 sisters.

Friends are invited to attend the funeral on Thursday, May 9, 2019 at 10:30 a.m. DIRECTLY at Our Lady of Peace Church, 651 Stratford Road, Stratford. Interment will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her memory to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 or to Our Lady of Peace Church, 651 Stratford Rd., Stratford, CT 06615.