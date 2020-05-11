Linda Yolanda Palmer

Linda Yolanda Palmer, loving mother and grandmother, passed away April 22, 2020, at age 72 with complications from Covid. Linda spent most of her life as a homemaker, cooking delicious food and caring for the people she loved. She was kind, gentle, and charitable—a family woman.

Linda was born November 21, 1947, and raised in Westport, graduating Staples High School. Linda lost both of her parents, Yolanda China Luizzi Palmer and Benjamin Palmer, at an early age, and she took on guardianship of her younger siblings. Shortly afterward, married Ronald McMaster and moved to upstate NY eventually coming back and lived in both Fairfield and Bridgeport. She spent her last few years in Monroe, living with her daughter and son-in-law, Yolanda and Stephen Kostenko and her grandchildren, Kyle and Alyssa Kostenko.

She is also survived by two sons and their partners, William McMaster and Tari Onthank of Fairfield, and Ronald McMaster Jr. and Andrea Plati of Pennsylvania; her sister Patricia and Ronald Rudolph of Fairfield; her brother Peter Pagliaro and Phyllis Denke of Westport; and brother Benjamin Palmer of Bridgeport. A niece Gabrielle Rudolph of NYC; nephew Benjamin Pagliaro of Los Angeles, and Taber Onthank of Los Angeles. Two special friends Joann Palmer of Trumbull and Lynn Hyman of Monroe.

A celebration of her life will be held at a later date.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store