Mary Ann Acker
Mary Ann Acker, age 91, of Milford, beloved wife of the late Robert Acker, died on Saturday, May 2, 2020 in Bridgeport Hospital. Mary Ann was born in Perth Amboy, NJ on May 22, 1928 to the late Joseph and Fanny Barko Hoffman. She worked as a welder at Robertshaw Controls for many years. She was a member and chaplain of the VFW in Devon and was a great fan of the New York Yankees. She loved Derek Jeter and always wore a Derek Jeter shirt when she watched every game. She would never miss a Yankees game on TV. Survivors include her daughter, Gale Uberti of Milford; grandchildren, Jason and Jackie Uberti; five great-grandchildren, Anthony, Matthew, Madeline, Joshua and Rachel Uberti; sister-in-law, Rosemarie Welch and several nieces and nephews. Mary Ann was predeceased by her sister Helen. Interment will be private and a Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at Saint Gabriel Church (Saint Raphael Parish) at a later day. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Alzheimer's Association. To leave an online, condolence, please visit, www.gregoryfdoylefuneralhome.com.
Published in Connecticut Post on May 4, 2020.