Patricia Ruth McKiernan Soulier
Patricia Ruth McKiernan Soulier, age 90 of Milford, CT, beloved wife of the late William A. Soulier, passed away on Sunday, May 3, 2020, at St. Joseph Center in Trumbull, CT. Born on April 9, 1930, in Des Moines, Iowa, to the late James and Mary Ruth McKiernan, she grew up in Troy, NY, before moving to Bridgeport, CT, in 1952. Patricia moved to Milford, CT, in 1962, where she was an active member of the St. Gabriel Church and School community. She loved her New York Mets and watching game shows. Patricia retired from D.M. Read Company in 1988 after many years of working in the Downtown Bridgeport store.
Survivors include her children, William A. Soulier, Jr. (Beth) of Prospect; Paul T. Soulier (Debbie) of Monroe; Joseph E. Soulier (Carol) of Milford; Jean M. Axtell of Milford; and son-in-law, James Axtell of Milford; 10 loving grandchildren, Emily, Kiley, Alex (Caroline), Elise, Zack, and Hayley Soulier, and Megan, James, Scott, and Ryan Axtell; her brother William T. McKiernan and sister-in-law Georgiann McKiernan of Monroe; and several nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by a brother, James McKiernan.
All services will be private at this time. A memorial will be held at a later date. Please make any donations in her memory to the Milford Senior Center (millfordctseniorcenter.com or 9 Jepson Drive, Milford, CT), a place that assisted her and brought her joy prior to her illness.
The Soulier family is appreciative of the care and support of the staff of St. Joseph Center and Vitas Hospice during the past months, and especially for being her family these recent weeks.
Patricia Ruth McKiernan Soulier, age 90 of Milford, CT, beloved wife of the late William A. Soulier, passed away on Sunday, May 3, 2020, at St. Joseph Center in Trumbull, CT. Born on April 9, 1930, in Des Moines, Iowa, to the late James and Mary Ruth McKiernan, she grew up in Troy, NY, before moving to Bridgeport, CT, in 1952. Patricia moved to Milford, CT, in 1962, where she was an active member of the St. Gabriel Church and School community. She loved her New York Mets and watching game shows. Patricia retired from D.M. Read Company in 1988 after many years of working in the Downtown Bridgeport store.
Survivors include her children, William A. Soulier, Jr. (Beth) of Prospect; Paul T. Soulier (Debbie) of Monroe; Joseph E. Soulier (Carol) of Milford; Jean M. Axtell of Milford; and son-in-law, James Axtell of Milford; 10 loving grandchildren, Emily, Kiley, Alex (Caroline), Elise, Zack, and Hayley Soulier, and Megan, James, Scott, and Ryan Axtell; her brother William T. McKiernan and sister-in-law Georgiann McKiernan of Monroe; and several nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by a brother, James McKiernan.
All services will be private at this time. A memorial will be held at a later date. Please make any donations in her memory to the Milford Senior Center (millfordctseniorcenter.com or 9 Jepson Drive, Milford, CT), a place that assisted her and brought her joy prior to her illness.
The Soulier family is appreciative of the care and support of the staff of St. Joseph Center and Vitas Hospice during the past months, and especially for being her family these recent weeks.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Connecticut Post on May 6, 2020.