Peter Walkley

Peter D. Walkley, 76, of Naples, Florida passed away June 23, 2020 after a brief hospitalization. Peter was born in Bridgeport, Connecticut on November 14, 1943 to the late William and Irene "Shirley" Walkley and grew up in Stratford. After graduating from Bunnell High School in 1961, Peter joined the United States Marine Corps. Following his service, Peter was employed at Moore Tool Company in Bridgeport for 30 years before moving to North Carolina where he worked for the North Carolina Department of Transportation. For years after his retirement, Peter and his wife, Geraldine Kelly, split their time between North Carolina and Florida, but they moved to Florida full-time this past fall. Peter was an avid baseball player growing up and was a member of the 1956 Connecticut state champion little league team. As an adult he played on a number of fast-pitch softball teams and bowling leagues. Home projects and fishing filled his days in retirement. He made many trips back home to Connecticut to visit family and friends (and always Duchess for a hot dog). At the end of each trip he'd load his car up with Portuguese bread that he'd freeze to use until his next trip. Peter never met a stranger and leaves his memory with many friends and family in Connecticut, North Carolina and Florida. In addition to his wife, Geraldine, Peter is survived by his brother, Bill, his children, Janice, Carolyn and Richard, his grandchildren, Connor, Gillian, Griffin and Tabby, and his stepsons, Kelly and Dan, and their families. Several nieces and nephews, aunts, uncles and cousins also survive him. Peter requested to be cremated with no final services. Donations in his memory can be made to the Navy-Marine Corps Relief Society or the American Red Cross.



