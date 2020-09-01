Priscilla A. Gunther
Priscilla A. Gunther, age 96, passed away peacefully on August 28, 2020 with her loving family at her side.
Born on September 23, 1923 to the late James and Ester Staples. Priscilla was a graduate of the Stratford High class of 1941 then went on to Ryder College to become a Physical Therapist at which time she began to work with her husband, George "Doc" Gunther. She was predeceased by her husband of 70 years, Senator George "Doc" Gunther and son Lance.
Survivors include her loving daughters, Pattie Haselman, Karla Mazzey and son-in-law Ron Mazzey, her beloved grandchildren, Karen G. Chung, Stacy Egan, and Christopher D. Mazzey, great-grandchildren, Chloe Chung, Christian, Brady and Jordan Egan, and Ava and Colin Mazzey, and several cousins.
With a very special thanks to the girls from Vitas Healthcare, RN Fran Davies, RN Aurea Velez and CNAs Sabrina Srerra and Tonya DePalmer.
A graveside service will be held on September 4, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. at Union Cemetery in Stratford. For those attending, please wear a mask.
