1/
Priscilla A. Gunther
2020 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Priscilla's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Priscilla A. Gunther
Priscilla A. Gunther, age 96, passed away peacefully on August 28, 2020 with her loving family at her side.
Born on September 23, 1923 to the late James and Ester Staples. Priscilla was a graduate of the Stratford High class of 1941 then went on to Ryder College to become a Physical Therapist at which time she began to work with her husband, George "Doc" Gunther. She was predeceased by her husband of 70 years, Senator George "Doc" Gunther and son Lance.
Survivors include her loving daughters, Pattie Haselman, Karla Mazzey and son-in-law Ron Mazzey, her beloved grandchildren, Karen G. Chung, Stacy Egan, and Christopher D. Mazzey, great-grandchildren, Chloe Chung, Christian, Brady and Jordan Egan, and Ava and Colin Mazzey, and several cousins.
With a very special thanks to the girls from Vitas Healthcare, RN Fran Davies, RN Aurea Velez and CNAs Sabrina Srerra and Tonya DePalmer.
A graveside service will be held on September 4, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. at Union Cemetery in Stratford. For those attending, please wear a mask.
To offer the family online condolences, please visit www.dennisanddarcy.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Connecticut Post on Sep. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
4
Graveside service
01:00 PM
Union Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Dennis & D'Arcy Funeral Home - Stratford
2611 Main Street
Stratford, CT 06615
(203) 375-0798
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Dennis & D'Arcy Funeral Home - Stratford Abriola & Kelemen Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved