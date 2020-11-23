Richard "Rick" Brown Jr.
Richard (Rick) A. Brown Jr., of Bridgeport, CT passed away, unexpectedly, November 20, 2020. He was born on March 3, 1964 in Bridgeport, CT. He graduated from St. Joseph High School in Trumbull and then attended the University of CT. He was a salesperson in the Golf/Recreation Industry.
Richard was predeceased by his father Richard A. Brown Sr. He is survived by his devoted mother Michaeline Adams Brown, his loving Susan J. Krinsky and her husband Dr. Richard N. Krinsky, his cherished nephew Michael and cherished niece Haylie Krinsky. His aunts and uncles, Judith and Arthur (Ted) Carveth and Patricia and her husband Ronald Steele, and numerous cousins and friends. Rick was an avid bowler, Bridge player and Golfer, at all of which he excelled.
Friends and family are invited to attend his funeral services on Friday, November 27, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at Our Lady of Grace Church, 497 Second Hill Lane Stratford, CT. Interment in St. John's Cemetery, Stratford, CT to follow. Arrangements in care of Cyril F. Mullins Funeral Home, 399 White Plains Rd., Trumbull. To leave an online condolence, please visit mullinsfh.com
