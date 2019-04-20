Richard E. Barrett

Richard E. Barrett, 87 of Fairfield passed away on April 19, 2019. Beloved husband of the late Virginia Graham Barrett. Richard was born in Bridgeport on May 13, 1931 to the late John and Ruth (Perkins) Barrett and has been a lifelong area resident. He was a graduate of Bassick HS and served proudly in the U.S. Navy. Richard worked for Producto Machines, Sunbeam Bread Co. and Fairfield Public Schools. Richard loved his many vacations with his wife and family, especially their many cruises. Richard loved sports and was a basketball referee and softball umpire for many years. He was a member of Holy Family Church Fairfield. Survivors include his three children; Richard G. Barrett (Peggy) of Milford, Vincent Barrett (Maria) and Thomas Barrett of Fairfield. Eight grandchildren; Theresa (Luis Torres), Richard P. (Jen), Daniel (Melissa), Colleen (Ian Stewart), Brian(Christina), Gabriella (Gary Testa), Steven and Tom. Seven great-grandchildren; Luis, Laila, Lucas, Noah, Conor, Richie and Shannon. A sister Josephine Barrett of Fairfield and several nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his brothers John and Roy and a sister Ada Barrett DeSantie. Friends are invited to call on Tuesday from 5 to 7 p.m. in The LARSON FUNERAL HOME, 2496 North Ave., Bridgeport. The Funeral Mass will be held on Wednesday at 10am in Holy Family RC Church, 700 Old Stratfield Rd., Fairfield. Burial will be Mt. Grove Cemetery, Bridgeport. Published in Connecticut Post on Apr. 20, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary