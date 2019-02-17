Shirley Ann Bernardo

Shirley Ann Swanson Bernardo, age 85, of Shelton went home to be with the Lord on Thursday, February 14th, 2019. She was born in Bridgeport on July 4th, 1933, to Gerard and Ebba Swanson. Shirley is survived by her loving husband of 47 years Richard, daughters Laura (Tom) Dunne and Kathy (Joe) Saffo, grandsons Corey (Joanne) and Ryan (Ashley) Dunne, Joseph (Bethany) and Daniel (Amber) Saffo, great-grandchildren Noah, Gavin, Jayden, Gwendolyn, Sadie Saffo and Matthew Dunne, sisters Linda Laudano, Carol Hotch, Ellen Anginoli, brothers Ronald, Carl, Robert Swanson, sister-in-law Yvette Swanson, several nieces, nephews and cousins. She was predeceased by her brother Gerard Swanson. Shirley was an active member of Black Rock Church serving as a leader in Pioneer Girls for 37 years, a member of BRCC Sew and Sews, several committees and an avid attendee of BRCC Young at Heart which she dearly loved. She was also a Girl Scout leader for several years, was a league bowler of Duckpin and Ten-pin, enjoyed square dancing, Spanish lessons at the Senior Center, and swimming at the Community Center pool. Shirley and Richy loved to travel throughout the US and abroad, making many friends along the way. Her true joy was spending time with her family who will miss her smiles and laughter so very much. We would like to thank the staff at the Maefair Health Care Center for their loving care of Shirley. Friends may greet the family at the Riverview Funeral Home, 390 River Road, Shelton, on Monday from 5 to 7 p.m. On Tuesday her funeral service will be held at Riverview at 10 a.m. Burial will follow at Riverside Cemetery in Shelton. Memorial contributions are requested to the CT Chapter, 2075 Silas Deane Highway, Rocky Hill, CT 06067. Online condolences can be offered at www.riverviewfh.com. Published in Connecticut Post on Feb. 17, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary