Connecticut Post Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Cyril F. Mullins Funeral Home
399 White Plains Road
Trumbull, CT 06611
203-372-6543
Resources
More Obituaries for Susan Collins
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Susan Collins

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Susan Collins Obituary
Susan S. Collins
Susan (Samudosky) Collins, age 91, of Stratford, passed away March 3, 2019 at Bridgeport Hospital. Mrs. Collins was born in Granville, NY to the late Andrew and Susan Samudosky. She was a longtime employee of Bank of America. Mrs. Collins loved to cook for her family. She was an avid reader and enjoyed going to the beach and parks with her metal detector. She was predeceased by her beloved husband Joseph Collins Sr. She is survived by her loving sons, Joseph P. (Joy) Collins of Woodbury, CT, Patrick A. Collins of Bethel, CT, James R., (Cheryl) Collins of Live Oak, FL and Richard J. Collins of Stratford (Nina Sica); her sisters Mary S. (Edward) Trudeau and Theresa Thompson all of Stratford, CT; her brother Andrew (Charlene) Samudosky of Shelton, CT and a host of grandchildren, great-grandchildren and nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her sister Veronica Hansen and Elizabeth Overton. Funeral services will be private. Arrangements in care of the Cyril F. Mullins Funeral Home, 399 White Plains Rd., Trumbull. To leave an online condolence, please visit mullinsfh.com. Memorial contributions may be made to the , 5 Brookside Dr., Wallingford, CT 06492
Published in Connecticut Post on Mar. 5, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Cyril F. Mullins Funeral Home
Download Now