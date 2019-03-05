Susan S. Collins

Susan (Samudosky) Collins, age 91, of Stratford, passed away March 3, 2019 at Bridgeport Hospital. Mrs. Collins was born in Granville, NY to the late Andrew and Susan Samudosky. She was a longtime employee of Bank of America. Mrs. Collins loved to cook for her family. She was an avid reader and enjoyed going to the beach and parks with her metal detector. She was predeceased by her beloved husband Joseph Collins Sr. She is survived by her loving sons, Joseph P. (Joy) Collins of Woodbury, CT, Patrick A. Collins of Bethel, CT, James R., (Cheryl) Collins of Live Oak, FL and Richard J. Collins of Stratford (Nina Sica); her sisters Mary S. (Edward) Trudeau and Theresa Thompson all of Stratford, CT; her brother Andrew (Charlene) Samudosky of Shelton, CT and a host of grandchildren, great-grandchildren and nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her sister Veronica Hansen and Elizabeth Overton. Funeral services will be private. Arrangements in care of the Cyril F. Mullins Funeral Home, 399 White Plains Rd., Trumbull. To leave an online condolence, please visit mullinsfh.com. Memorial contributions may be made to the , 5 Brookside Dr., Wallingford, CT 06492 Published in Connecticut Post on Mar. 5, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary