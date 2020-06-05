Lee J. Davis
Carlsbad - Lee J. Davis, 92, a former resident of Carlsbad, passed away on May 18, 2020, in Ft. Pierce, Florida. A graveside service will be held on June 8, 2020, at 2:00 p.m. at the Carlsbad Cemetery Gazebo.
Lee was born August 18, 1927, in Ft. Smith, Arkansas to Lee J. and Eulah (Guilliams) Davis, Sr. His family later moved to Weed, NM, and even though those young years were very lean and difficult, he treasured the memories of growing up in the close-knit mountain community with his beloved family. During his teen years, his family relocated to Carlsbad, where his father began working for the potash mines and he attended Carlsbad High School. After high school, Lee served his country in the U.S. Navy during WWII on the USS Massachusetts. Later in life, Lee was able to attend a reunion aboard the USS Massachusetts and reunite with friends. Upon his discharge from the Navy, Lee worked in many areas all over the United States: construction, mining, factory worker, security, he knew how to do a little bit of everything. Lee and June (Lynette) Lawrence were married on December 3, 1947, here in Carlsbad. They celebrated over 60 years of love and life together. During their marriage, Lee and June were always on the open road on their way to a new job and home. They loved visiting friends and family and would happily go next door to drink a cup of coffee with a friend or across the United States. The highlight of their travels was a road trip from Missouri to Alaska. Lee loved his family and friends and was always ready to share a story, and more often than not, would end up laughing so hard, he couldn't finish the story. He was preceded in death by his parents, Lee J. and Eulah Davis, Sr., his wife, June Davis, and sister, Genevieve Pewitt.
Survivors are his children: Diana Davis, Linda Spinello, Laurie Esquibel, and husband, Ruben, Ronnie Davis, and wife, Marsha, and Steve Davis; 16 grandchildren and numerous great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren.
Condolences may be expressed at dentonwood.com
Published in Carlsbad Current-Argus from Jun. 5 to Jun. 7, 2020.