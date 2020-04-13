Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Gary Kent Deskins. View Sign Service Information Tucker, Yocum, & Wilson Funeral Home 320 West Main Street Georgetown , KY 40324 (502)-863-1212 Send Flowers Obituary

Gary Kent Deskins, 63, passed away at his home on Saturday, April 11, 2020, surrounded by his loving family.

Gary was born Jan. 8, 1957, to Clarence and Vonna Stepp Deskins of Pike County, Kentucky. He worked at TMMK for 20 years and was a retired team leader in bodyweld. Gary enjoyed riding his Harley, shooting guns, playing his guitar, but mostly he loved spending time with his family.

Gary leaves behind his wife of 44 years, the love of his life, Juanita Porter Deskins of Cynthiana; daughter, Andrea Michelle Palmer; sons, Gary Kent (Jennifer) Deskins and Jesse Douglas Deskins, all of Georgetown; grandchildren, Haley Nicole Palmer, Taylor Madison Palmer, Kaylie Marie Hays, Carson Riley Walker, Carter Isaac Deskins, Bentley Douglas Deskins, Eden Grace Deskins, and a granddaughter on the way; his mother, Vonna; and a host of family and friends.

He was preceded in death by his grandson, Tyler Kent Deskins, brothers, Gene Douglas Deskins and Bryan Goble Deskins, and his father, Clarence Goble Deskins.

Due to the current government restrictions, there will be a private visitation and graveside service for the family, with burial at Smith Cemetery at his home in Cynthiana.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to Bluegrass Hospice Care, 1317 US Hwy. 62 E., Cynthiana, KY 41031.

www.tuckeryocumwilson.com

