Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Joe Robert Barkley. View Sign

Joe Robert "Bob" Barkley, 89, beloved husband of Velma Barkley, died on April 1, 2019 at Harrison Memorial Hospital in Cynthiana.

Bob was born on July 31, 1929 in Dayton, Ohio, the son of the late Joe M. and Marjorie Mull Barkley. He was a veteran having served in the United States Air Force; was retired having worked as the Chief of Police for the Cynthiana Police Department for 20 years; a member of the Cynthiana Elks as well as a lifetime member of the International Association of Chiefs of Police, and also worked for Drake-Whaley-McCarty Funeral Home and Flower Box Florist. He was a member of the Cynthiana Christian Church (Disciples of Christ).

Besides his parents, Bob was preceded in death by two sons, Robert Oakland Barkley and Edward Scott Barkley.

The funeral service for Joe Robert "Bob" Barkley will be on Thursday, April 4 at 11 a.m. at the Cynthiana Christian Church (Disciples of Christ) with Dr. Larry Bishop officiating with interment following in Battle Grove Cemetery. The family request visitation on Wednesday, April 3 between the hours of 5 and 8 p.m. at Cynthiana Christian Church (Disciples of Christ). Hinton-Turner Funeral Home, Paris, is in charge of arrangements.

www.hintonturner.com Joe Robert "Bob" Barkley, 89, beloved husband of Velma Barkley, died on April 1, 2019 at Harrison Memorial Hospital in Cynthiana.Bob was born on July 31, 1929 in Dayton, Ohio, the son of the late Joe M. and Marjorie Mull Barkley. He was a veteran having served in the United States Air Force; was retired having worked as the Chief of Police for the Cynthiana Police Department for 20 years; a member of the Cynthiana Elks as well as a lifetime member of the International Association of Chiefs of Police, and also worked for Drake-Whaley-McCarty Funeral Home and Flower Box Florist. He was a member of the Cynthiana Christian Church (Disciples of Christ).Besides his parents, Bob was preceded in death by two sons, Robert Oakland Barkley and Edward Scott Barkley.The funeral service for Joe Robert "Bob" Barkley will be on Thursday, April 4 at 11 a.m. at the Cynthiana Christian Church (Disciples of Christ) with Dr. Larry Bishop officiating with interment following in Battle Grove Cemetery. The family request visitation on Wednesday, April 3 between the hours of 5 and 8 p.m. at Cynthiana Christian Church (Disciples of Christ). Hinton-Turner Funeral Home, Paris, is in charge of arrangements. Funeral Home Hinton-Turner Funeral Home

526 Pleasant Street

Paris , KY 40361

(859) 987-1555 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in The Cynthiana Democrat on Apr. 4, 2019

Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for The Cynthiana Democrat Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close