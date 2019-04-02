Joe Robert "Bob" Barkley, 89, beloved husband of Velma Barkley, died on April 1, 2019 at Harrison Memorial Hospital in Cynthiana.
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Joe Robert Barkley.
Bob was born on July 31, 1929 in Dayton, Ohio, the son of the late Joe M. and Marjorie Mull Barkley. He was a veteran having served in the United States Air Force; was retired having worked as the Chief of Police for the Cynthiana Police Department for 20 years; a member of the Cynthiana Elks as well as a lifetime member of the International Association of Chiefs of Police, and also worked for Drake-Whaley-McCarty Funeral Home and Flower Box Florist. He was a member of the Cynthiana Christian Church (Disciples of Christ).
Besides his parents, Bob was preceded in death by two sons, Robert Oakland Barkley and Edward Scott Barkley.
The funeral service for Joe Robert "Bob" Barkley will be on Thursday, April 4 at 11 a.m. at the Cynthiana Christian Church (Disciples of Christ) with Dr. Larry Bishop officiating with interment following in Battle Grove Cemetery. The family request visitation on Wednesday, April 3 between the hours of 5 and 8 p.m. at Cynthiana Christian Church (Disciples of Christ). Hinton-Turner Funeral Home, Paris, is in charge of arrangements.
www.hintonturner.com
Hinton-Turner Funeral Home
526 Pleasant Street
Paris, KY 40361
(859) 987-1555
Published in The Cynthiana Democrat on Apr. 4, 2019