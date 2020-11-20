1/
Larry Coleman Laytart
1941 - 2020
Larry Coleman Laytart, 78, formerly of Cynthiana, passed away Tuesday, Nov. 17, 2020 at Astoria Place of Silverton in Cincinnati, Ohio.
He was born Nov. 29, 1941 in Cynthiana, Ky., and was preceded in death by his parents Archie and Velma Rose Laytart and one brother, Billy "Bud" Laytart.
He is survived by his brother, Harry (Rose Mary) Laytart of Bourbon County; his sister, Geraldine (Eddie) Gates of Harrison County; his sister-in-law, Dorothy Laytart; and many cousins, nieces and nephews; two special cousins, Kathy Sturgeon and Peggy Carter who will miss him.
Drake Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

Published in The Cynthiana Democrat on Nov. 20, 2020.
