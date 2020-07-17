Frances L. Scott
Born: May 26, 1931; in Cedar Rapids, IA
Died: July 13, 2020; in DeKalb, IL
Frances L. Scott, 89, of Sycamore, Ill., died Monday, July 13, 2020, at DeKalb County Rehab & Nursing Home.
Born May 26, 1931, in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, to Donald A. and Josephine (Judd) Fox, Frances married Clement Scott on Nov. 29, 1958, at Sycamore United Methodist Church where she was a member since childhood. She was a part of the church's Caring Ministries.
A nurse, Frances worked at Sycamore/Kindred Hospital, as well as for a local doctor and a pharmacy.
Survivors include her sons, Neal (Beth) of Wheaton, Cameron (Kimberly) of Crystal Lake, Douglas of Malta and Jonathon of Mount Sterling; four grandchildren; and a sister, Monica Todd of Sycamore.
She was predeceased by her husband, Clement, on April 12, 2007; parents; sister, Alberta Haugen; brother, Daniel Fox; and brother-in-law, Dan Todd.
Memorials can be made to the family for a memorial to be established.
Graveside Service will be held at 1:00 pm Friday, July 24, 2020, at Elmwood Cemetery, Sycamore, with Rev. Dr. Dan Swinson officiating. Masks required. Please visit www.olsonfh.com
for additional COVID-19 limitations or to express a condolence. Arrangements by Olson Funeral and Cremation Services, Quiram Sycamore Chapel, Sycamore; 815-895-6589.