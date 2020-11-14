James B. ClucasBorn: March 3, 1955; in Sycamore, ILDied: November 13, 2020; in DeKalb, ILAge 65 of DeKalb, IL, died on Friday November 13, 2020 in Kishwaukee Hospital in DeKalb, IL. surrounded by his loving family. He was born on March 3, 1955 in Sycamore, IL, and was the son of Gerald and Norma (Ball) Clucas. Jim was married to the former Frances Angileri on January 15, 1986 in Sycamore, IL.Jim graduated from Stillman Valley High School in the Class of 1973, and then attended the Fire Service Academy. Jim was employed by the City of DeKalb for over 28 years as a DeKalb Fire Fighter. In his down time from the fire house you could find Jim either fishing or hunting, or just taking it easy listening to Country Music. He was an avid N.I.U. Football Fan, which he enjoyed Tailgating with his family and friends. Jim also loved spending time with his family, especially his grandchildren whom he adored.Survivors include: wife: Fran of DeKalb, daughters: Anji (Mark) Sturgill of FL, Amanda Clucas of Champaign, IL, Dorothy (Jason) Arwood of DeKalb, Margaret (Anthony) Mischler of Austin, TX, brother: Steve (Anna) Clucas of PA, grandchildren: Zachary Zuckerman, Tobias Clucas, Lilian Coffie, Pierce Arwood, Archer Gerald Lee Clucas, and several aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, brother: Mark Clucas, and infant sister: Beverly J. Clucas.A walk-through visitation will be held on Sunday November 15, 2020 at 12:00pm till 3:00pm in Finch Funeral Home, in accordance with IDPH facial coverings, social distancing, and a limit of 10 guest indoors at one time. A private family service will follow the visitation at 3:00pm with Pastor Jonathon Crail of the First United Methodist Church in DeKalb officiating. Cremation will be entrusted to Finch Crematory following the services. In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to the family to be established at a later date. Arrangements were entrusted to: Finch Funeral Home 310 Oak St. DeKalb, IL, 60115 (815) 758-3841.