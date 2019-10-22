|
|
Jim Raymond Enger
Born: April 19, 1946; in Morris, IL
Died: October 18, 2019; in Joliet, IL
Jim Raymond Enger, 73, of Dwight, IL, passed away, October 18, 2019 at the Joliet Hospice Home in Joliet, IL surrounded by his family.
A visitation will be held from 4:00pm - 7:00pm, Friday, October 25, 2019 at St. Patrick Catholic Church in Dwight, IL. Additional visitation will be held an hour prior to Mass at the church. Mass of Christian Burial will begin at 11:00am, Saturday, October 26, 2019 also at St. Patrick Catholic Church in Dwight with Father Chris Haake officiating. Burial will follow the Mass at Sample Cemetery in Rural Morris, IL. Hager Memorial Home in Dwight is handling arrangements.
Jim was born April 19, 1946 in Morris, IL to Raymond "Bud" and Eileen (Daily) Enger. He married Grace June Welsh on December 18, 1965 at Immaculate Conception Church in Morris, IL. She survives in Dwight.
Also surviving is son, Jason Enger of Morris; grandchildren, Brooklyn Enger, Liam Enger; sisters, Diane (Bob) Lowery of Knoxville, Iowa, Lynn (Mike) Corley of Lincoln, IL, Karen (Tim) Ortiz of Morris; several nieces, nephews, great nieces and great nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents and brother, David in infancy.
Jim graduated from Morris Community High School in the class of 1964 and then graduated from Devry Technical University in Chicago in 1966. While still in high school, Morris radio station WCSJ was started and he was hired as an announcer. He later worked at radio stations in Pontiac, Streator and Dixon. He recently retired as a radio sports announcer for St. Bede Academy in Peru. As an electronics consultant, Jim installed several Catholic radio stations in the United States and one on the island of American Samoa. He was a former police officer for Dwight where he was the department's first detective. He worked at Von Qualen Funeral Home in Dwight where he was deputy coroner. He currently worked for Hager Memorial Home in Dwight. He retired after 30 years from the Illinois State Police as an electronics technician in Askum, Pontiac and Lasalle.
Jim was involved in Dwight Youth Baseball for over 30 years as an umpire, photographer and member of the board serving as board president for many years. In recognition of his years of service, the Dwight Invitational Tournament was renamed the Jim Enger Invitational Tournament. Then in 2017 the ball field was renamed Jim Enger field. He announced the Dwight Harvest days parade for several years. In 2000 he was named parade marshal. He was an IHSA and IESA baseball umpire and basketball referee. He and his wife had a photography business for several years. He was a member of St. Patrick Catholic Church in Dwight where he was an altar server, eucharistic minister and CCD teacher.
Memorials may be made to the and online condolences may be left for the family at www.hagermemorial.com.
Published in Daily-Chronicle on Oct. 22, 2019