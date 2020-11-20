1/1
Lillian Moore Beggs
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Lillian's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Lillian Moore Beggs

Born: April 19, 1927; Pocahontas, Arkansas

Died: November 16, 2020; Yorkville

Lillian Moore Beggs, 93, of Yorkville, Ill., passed peacefully in both body and spirit on Monday, Nov. 16, 2020, at Heritage Woods of Yorkville. She had lived in the Yorkville area for the past several years and thoroughly enjoyed the community and spending time with her nearby family.

Lillian was born April 19, 1927, in Pocahontas, Ark., the daughter of Jacob and Ollie (Sneed) Moore. Her childhood, until the age of 11 was spent in North Eastern Arkansas. At the age of 11 she moved to DeKalb, Ill. There she completed her education and went on to work in her mother's restaurant, Moore's Café. Lillian moved to Amboy after her marriage, where she remained for many years while raising her family.

She was a true country girl and loved telling stories to her children and grandchildren about growing up in Arkansas. Tales of going barefoot except when attending school and church, receiving her education in a one-room schoolhouse and living in a two-room log cabin. Lillian may not have had much as a child, but her family was rich in character and devotion to God. She was a hard worker, loved her family, cooking, music and spreading God's word. Her grandchildren describe her as faithful, warm, devoted, strong, sincere, determined, a thinker and a believer to name a few. She will be greatly missed by her family and friends. Goodbye mom, Grandma Lil, Grandma Beggs and GG. We will miss your big smile and contagious laugh. We love you, see you on the other side.

Lillian is lovingly remembered by her sons, John (Denise) Beggs of Captiva, Fla., and Raymond Beggs of Amboy; daughter, Nancy (Anthony) DiBiase of Western Springs; grandchildren, Lindsey (Nick) Wellenstein, Adam (Lydia) Biebel, Michael Biebel, Brian (Tina) Beggs, Angie Patterson, Raynette (Jonathan) Villareal, Jeremy (Ashley) Polzin, Zachary Beggs, Joshua Burright, Melissa (Brad) Merkel, Shane (Breanne) Brady and Josh (Mattie) Brady. Lillian is also survived by 16 great-grandchildren and two great-great grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Ollie and Jacob Moore; sisters, Lee (Bill) Vick and Bernice (Wes) Johnson; brothers, Thomas "Jake" (Shirley) Moore and Kenneth Moore; her daughter, Joanne (Richard) Biebel; and grandson, Lucas Beggs.

Funeral services will be held Monday, Nov. 23, 2020: Visitation, for immediate family only, 10 to 11 a.m. at Olson Funeral Home, 1245 Somonauk St., Sycamore; Graveside Services, open to anyone, from 11 a.m. to noon at Elmwood Cemetery, 901 S. Cross St., Sycamore.

Olson Funeral and Cremation Services is following Illinois' Phase 2 guidelines limiting attendance to 10 people, masks required while in building, following social distancing guidelines. We appreciate your understanding that these limitations are to protect our client families and our community.

For more information or to leave a message of condolence visit www.olsonfh.com or call 815-895-6589.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Daily-Chronicle on Nov. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Olson Funeral and Cremation Services, Quiram Sycamore Chapel
1245 Somonauk St.
Sycamore, IL 60178
815-895-6589
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Olson Funeral and Cremation Services, Quiram Sycamore Chapel

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved