Lillian Moore Beggs
Born: April 19, 1927; Pocahontas, Arkansas
Died: November 16, 2020; Yorkville
Lillian Moore Beggs, 93, of Yorkville, Ill., passed peacefully in both body and spirit on Monday, Nov. 16, 2020, at Heritage Woods of Yorkville. She had lived in the Yorkville area for the past several years and thoroughly enjoyed the community and spending time with her nearby family.
Lillian was born April 19, 1927, in Pocahontas, Ark., the daughter of Jacob and Ollie (Sneed) Moore. Her childhood, until the age of 11 was spent in North Eastern Arkansas. At the age of 11 she moved to DeKalb, Ill. There she completed her education and went on to work in her mother's restaurant, Moore's Café. Lillian moved to Amboy after her marriage, where she remained for many years while raising her family.
She was a true country girl and loved telling stories to her children and grandchildren about growing up in Arkansas. Tales of going barefoot except when attending school and church, receiving her education in a one-room schoolhouse and living in a two-room log cabin. Lillian may not have had much as a child, but her family was rich in character and devotion to God. She was a hard worker, loved her family, cooking, music and spreading God's word. Her grandchildren describe her as faithful, warm, devoted, strong, sincere, determined, a thinker and a believer to name a few. She will be greatly missed by her family and friends. Goodbye mom, Grandma Lil, Grandma Beggs and GG. We will miss your big smile and contagious laugh. We love you, see you on the other side.
Lillian is lovingly remembered by her sons, John (Denise) Beggs of Captiva, Fla., and Raymond Beggs of Amboy; daughter, Nancy (Anthony) DiBiase of Western Springs; grandchildren, Lindsey (Nick) Wellenstein, Adam (Lydia) Biebel, Michael Biebel, Brian (Tina) Beggs, Angie Patterson, Raynette (Jonathan) Villareal, Jeremy (Ashley) Polzin, Zachary Beggs, Joshua Burright, Melissa (Brad) Merkel, Shane (Breanne) Brady and Josh (Mattie) Brady. Lillian is also survived by 16 great-grandchildren and two great-great grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Ollie and Jacob Moore; sisters, Lee (Bill) Vick and Bernice (Wes) Johnson; brothers, Thomas "Jake" (Shirley) Moore and Kenneth Moore; her daughter, Joanne (Richard) Biebel; and grandson, Lucas Beggs.
Funeral services will be held Monday, Nov. 23, 2020: Visitation, for immediate family only, 10 to 11 a.m. at Olson Funeral Home, 1245 Somonauk St., Sycamore; Graveside Services, open to anyone, from 11 a.m. to noon at Elmwood Cemetery, 901 S. Cross St., Sycamore.
Olson Funeral and Cremation Services is following Illinois' Phase 2 guidelines limiting attendance to 10 people, masks required while in building, following social distancing guidelines. We appreciate your understanding that these limitations are to protect our client families and our community.
For more information or to leave a message of condolence visit www.olsonfh.com
or call 815-895-6589.