Milton E. DuellBorn: March 22, 1929, in DeKalb, ILDied: May 12, 2020; in DeKalb, ILMilton E. Duell, of DeKalb, Illinois, passed away in DeKalb, on May 12, 2020, at the age of 91, of natural causes. He is survived by his son, Bradley, who remained close to his side during the past seven months, and his niece, Connie Blomgren, of Rockford.Born March 22, 1929, in DeKalb, Illinois, to Raymond and Mary Duell, Milton grew up in Esmond, Illinois, with his sister, Marion. He attended Rochelle Township High School, where he met his wife, Laura. They married in 1950, and remained happily together for 70 years (Laura passed away on 12-23-19).Milton served in the U.S. Army ready reserve during the Korean War, and trained in communications.Milton and Laura then moved to DeKalb, where he worked as an electrician for DeKalb Ag. Later he learned to fly, and became a pilot for the company, flying Navion, Cessna, and Aero Commander aircraft. He also enjoyed flying with his son, who cherished those experiences!Milton was gifted at working with people, so after piloting, Milton became assistant personnel manager at the Ag, and later, office manager. Everyone loved Milton Duell at the Ag.Milton took an early retirement offer from the Ag, and during his "retirement", he followed his passion for cars by 1) buying and repairing Volkswagens, 2) working at Chuck's Auto, where he became a valuable and well-loved employee, renting vehicles, and later (after retirement from Chuck's), delivering daily morning and afternoon coffee and snacks to Chuck's staff.Milton achieved one of his life dreams in 1996, when he flew to Hawaii to see Pearl Harbor. He stayed at a hotel near Waikiki, ate at one of the most expensive restaurants in Honolulu, and saw his son's Hawaii workplace.A private memorial for family and close friends will be held later. A church service and memorial celebration for Milton and Laura is planned, and will be announced here at a later date.Those who wish to contribute to a memorial fund for Milton may send it to Bradley Duell, 1823 Judy Lane, DeKalb IL 60115 (checks payable to "Milton E. Duell Trust no. 101")