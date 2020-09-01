1/1
RichardD. Cress
Richard D. Cress

Born: July 5, 1935; in Fillmore, IL

Died: August 28, 2020; in DeKalb, IL

Richard D. Cress, 85, of DeKalb, Illinois, died Friday, August 28, 2020, at his home. He was born July 5, 1935, in Fillmore, Illinois, the son of Rex and Golda (Funderburk) Cress. Dick married Beverly Kizis on November 11, 1958 at First Lutheran Church in DeKalb. Dick was a graduate of Vandalia High School Class of 1954 and was a Veteran of the US Army. He was employed at General Electric in DeKalb for 41 years and later at Cresswood Shredding and Machinery for 21 years. Dick was an avid golfer and enjoyed gardening. He was a member of First Lutheran Church in DeKalb and DeKalb Elks Club.

He is survived by his wife, Beverly; his children, Susan Cress, William (Rea) Cress, Michael (Tina) Cress; six grandchildren, Andy, Matt, Mike, Alex, Haley, Rockwell; nephew, Jack (Ellen) Cress; and sister-in-law, Mary Ann Nave.

He was preceded in death by his daughter, Amy Beth Paprocki; granddaughter, Cara Ann Paprocki; two brothers, Jack Cress, Ron Cress; and his parents.

A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date with Full Military Honors by American Legion Post 66 in DeKalb. Interment of cremated remains will be at Fairview Park Cemetery in DeKalb.

In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to the Richard D. Cress Memorial Fund, addressed to the Cress Family in care of Anderson Funeral Home, P.O. Box 605, 2011 South Fourth Street, DeKalb, IL 60115. For information, visit www.AndersonFuneralHomeLtd.com or call 815-756-1022


Published in Daily-Chronicle on Sep. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
