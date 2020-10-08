Amalia M. Rigoni nee Gonzalez, age 62. Olympia Fields resident. Born in Torreon, Coahuila, Mexico. Immigrated to the United States at the age of 7 with her family. Graduate of Bloom Township High School. Graduate of Loyola University with a Bachelors of Science Degree Majoring in Psychology. Worked in Advertising until she joined the Y-Me Breast Cancer Foundation as Supervisor and Lead Counselor helping women battling breast cancer. Beloved wife of 30 years to Adriano Rigoni. Daughter of the late Beatriz nee Gonzalez and Roman Villalobos. Sister of Juan Gonzalez. Dearest friend of many. Resting at Panozzo Bros. Funeral Home, 530 W 14th St (US Rt 30, 3 blks E of Western Ave), Chicago Heights on Sunday October 11, 2020 from 2:00 pm to 7:00 pm. Committal services Monday October 12th 11:45 am at Assumption Cemetery, Glenwood. Due to the pandemic masks must be worn and social distancing when inside the funeral home. Info 708-481-9230 and panozzobros.com
.