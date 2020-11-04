Cheryl M. Larson, age 75, loving daughter of the late Brynolf and Lorna (nee Peterson) Larson. Loving sister of Linda (late Chuck) Scalia. Cherished aunt of Jen (Scott) Hemmer, Amy (Todd) Kostelnik, Teresa (Ryan) Zentz and C.J. Scalia. Dear great-aunt of Joshua, Emily, Kaitlyn, Karlie, Clara, Charlee, Kensley and Piper. Also survived by her beloved grand-dogs Lucy and Toby. Long-time legal secretary at Mayer, Brown & Platt. Cheryl was a life-long White Sox and Green Bay Packer fan. She was a very giving and generous person. Visitation Saturday, November 7, 2020 from 10:00 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. with a time of meditation to follow at Colonial Chapel, 15525 S. 73rd Ave. (155th/Wheeler Dr. & Harlem) Orland Park, IL. To uphold safety guidelines, all guests are asked to wear a mask and respect social distancing requirements. Burial at Oak Hill Cemetery, Chicago, IL. In lieu of flowers, memorials to P.A.W.S., 8301 W. 191st Street, Tinley Park, IL 60487 are appreciated. Express your thoughts and condolences at colonialchapel.com
