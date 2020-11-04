1/
Cheryl M. Larson
Cheryl M. Larson, age 75, loving daughter of the late Brynolf and Lorna (nee Peterson) Larson. Loving sister of Linda (late Chuck) Scalia. Cherished aunt of Jen (Scott) Hemmer, Amy (Todd) Kostelnik, Teresa (Ryan) Zentz and C.J. Scalia. Dear great-aunt of Joshua, Emily, Kaitlyn, Karlie, Clara, Charlee, Kensley and Piper. Also survived by her beloved grand-dogs Lucy and Toby. Long-time legal secretary at Mayer, Brown & Platt. Cheryl was a life-long White Sox and Green Bay Packer fan. She was a very giving and generous person. Visitation Saturday, November 7, 2020 from 10:00 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. with a time of meditation to follow at Colonial Chapel, 15525 S. 73rd Ave. (155th/Wheeler Dr. & Harlem) Orland Park, IL. To uphold safety guidelines, all guests are asked to wear a mask and respect social distancing requirements. Burial at Oak Hill Cemetery, Chicago, IL. In lieu of flowers, memorials to P.A.W.S., 8301 W. 191st Street, Tinley Park, IL 60487 are appreciated. Express your thoughts and condolences at colonialchapel.com 708-532-5400



Published in SouthtownStar on Nov. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
7
Visitation
10:00 - 10:30 AM
Colonial Chapel, Ltd.
November 1, 2020
Family was most important to Cheryl. She was an aunt that was most interested in her nieces and nephew and attended important events and holidays. It was at these many occasions that I would visit with Cheryl. I know she is now at peace and in the arms of the Lord. My deepest sympathy to Linda, my sister-in-law and her entire family. Love and prayers, Gerri
Gerri Wisniewski
Family
