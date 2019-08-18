|
Clara Yushkevich nee Apponi, age 98. Lifelong Chicago Heights resident. Retired from Mohawk Tablet and Brummer Seal Company. Member of the Women of the Moose – Roseland Chapter. Clara also belonged to a couple of senior clubs in Chicago Heights. Wife for 62 years of the late George S. Yushkevich. Mother of Cynthia (Donald Sr.) Christo and Joann (late Tony) Bianchi. Grandmother of Donald Jr (late Virginia), Randy (Shelene) Christo, Julie (Mike) Butts, Angela Paglie, Marisa (Andrew) Bloom, Tina Roersma and the late Denise Christo. Great grandmother of Alexis and Clayton Christo, Amanda, Taylor and Michael Butts, Britany and Alyssa Bunton, Haley Roersma and the late Spencer and Nicholas Christo. Great-great grandmother of Scarlett Hawley. Daughter of the late Stella and Giovanni Apponi. Sister of the late Flavia Pisterzi, Milga Gerardi, Italia (Ida) Kratovil and Eulalia (Lala) Palmo. Aunt to many nieces and nephews. Cousin of Vittoria (Paul) Bianchi and family. Resting at Panozzo Bros. Funeral Home, 530 W. 14th St. (U.S. Rt. 30, 3 blks E. of Western Ave.), Chicago Heights on Thursday August 22nd from 3:00 PM to 8:00 PM. Funeral Friday 9:15 AM to St. Kieran Church, 724 – 195th St., Chicago Heights. Mass 10:00 AM. Interment Assumption Cemetery, Glenwood. 708-481-9230 or panozzobros.com.
Published in the Daily Southtown on Aug. 18, 2019