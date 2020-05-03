Joan "JB" Cecile Berngen, age 69, of Burbank, Illinois, passed away on April 14th, 2020 at Silver Cross Hospital in New Lenox, Illinois following a brief and brave battle with Covid-19. Joan attended Mount Assisi Academy in Lemont and NIU in DeKalb. For the past 31 years, Joan combined her passion for houses and dedication to others as a real estate agent and manager with Coldwell Banker and Century 21. She also served as President of the Southwest Suburban Board of Realtors. Joan was known for her amazing sense of humor, caring personality, and selflessness that was second to none.
She is survived by her husband of 36 years, Daniel P. Berngen; her loving children Danielle (Jonathan) Pugh, Deane DeCillo, and Eric Berngen (fiance Katie Zombro). Joan was a devoted and doting grandmother of Joey, Nicholas, Nathan, Sofia and Makenzie; dear sister of Irene Adolf, John (Deb) Wazowicz, Betty Wazowicz, and Paul (Lillian) Wazowicz and sisters-in-law Phylis Stegner and Jean Held. Joan was preceded in death by her parents Claire and John Wazowicz. A Memorial Mass will be scheduled at a later date. In lieu of flowers, the family is asking for contributions in Joan's name to Give Something Back (www.giveback.ngo) - a non-profit focused on scholarships for Illinois students. To donate, please visit: https://bit.ly/ForJoanB
Published in SouthtownStar on May 3, 2020.