Jolyn M. Bishop, age 62, of Beecher, Illinois, was welcomed home by her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on May 28, 2020. Beloved daughter of the late Joseph and Violet Thomas-Bishop. Loving niece of Robert Thomas, and the late Lorraine D'Apice. Cherished Godmother. Dear cousin and friend to many. Jolyn is also survived by her loyal dog Sparky. Jolyn was dearly loved and will be missed by all who knew her.
Public visitation will be held Wednesday, June 3, 2020 from 4:00 – 8:00 p.m. at Smits, Steger Memorial Chapel 3045 Chicago Rd. Steger, IL. Social distancing guidelines and CDC recommendations will continue to be followed. A private family Committal Service will be held Thursday, June 4th at Calvary Cemetery- Steger, IL. Memorial contributions may be given to Angels on Assignment or Marian Catholic High School – Chicago Heights, IL. visit our online guestbook on our website to leave a message of condolence for the family at www.SMITSFH.com.
Published in SouthtownStar on May 31, 2020.