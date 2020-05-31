JOLYN M. BISHOP
1957 - 2020
Jolyn M. Bishop, age 62, of Beecher, Illinois, was welcomed home by her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on May 28, 2020. Beloved daughter of the late Joseph and Violet Thomas-Bishop. Loving niece of Robert Thomas, and the late Lorraine D'Apice. Cherished Godmother. Dear cousin and friend to many. Jolyn is also survived by her loyal dog Sparky. Jolyn was dearly loved and will be missed by all who knew her.

Public visitation will be held Wednesday, June 3, 2020 from 4:00 – 8:00 p.m. at Smits, Steger Memorial Chapel 3045 Chicago Rd. Steger, IL. Social distancing guidelines and CDC recommendations will continue to be followed. A private family Committal Service will be held Thursday, June 4th at Calvary Cemetery- Steger, IL. Memorial contributions may be given to Angels on Assignment or Marian Catholic High School – Chicago Heights, IL. visit our online guestbook on our website to leave a message of condolence for the family at www.SMITSFH.com.


Published in SouthtownStar on May 31, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
3
Visitation
04:00 - 08:00 PM
Steger Memorial Chapel - Steger
Funeral services provided by
Steger Memorial Chapel - Steger
3045 Chicago Rd
Steger, IL 60475
708 755-6100
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

May 30, 2020
RIP Jolyn. Going to miss your smile.
Judy Schrementi
Friend
May 30, 2020
Jolyn~ sweet angel friend.
Love, the Johnsons Steve, Linda, Laure'n, Lindsay and Carson
Linda and Steve Johnson
Friend
May 30, 2020
The world has lost a loving, kind and good person. Rest in Peace Jolyn!
Linda Giba
Coworker
May 30, 2020
Deepest condolences to the family ❤
Laura DApice
May 30, 2020
She was a joy to be heard on Facebook, glad I got to know her
Deborah Williamson
Friend
May 30, 2020
R.I.P.
Sandy Tychewicz-Martin
Friend
May 30, 2020
Jolyn, the most bubbly, friendly, loving person I ever knew. You will be missed my friend.
Sandy Tychewicz-Martin
Friend
May 30, 2020
Heaven gained another angel
Karla Bramstadt
Friend
May 30, 2020
Will miss her Smile and Laugh and all the good times at AT &T ...
Rhonda Allen-Bennett
Coworker
